Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kochi–Muziris Biennale draws 1.6 lakh visitors in 20 days

Unlike previous editions concentrated in a few major hubs, this iteration of the Biennale is spread across historic buildings, warehouses, public spaces and neighbourhood venues across the city.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 12:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsKochi-Muziris Biennale

Follow us on :

Follow Us