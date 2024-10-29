'Jai Hanuman's pre-look poster hypes up fans for tomorrow’s grand first-look reveal

<p>After the phenomenal success of HanuMan, visionary director Prasanth Varma is preparing to launch the much-anticipated sequel, <em>Jai Hanuman</em>. As part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), the film has already ignited audience excitement since its announcement. With the renowned Mythri Movie Makers backing the project, expectations are high for an epic cinematic experience.</p><p>Achieving sleeper-hit status, <em>HanuMan</em> captivated audiences everywhere and broke numerous box-office records, with global earnings surpassing ₹350 Cr. It ranks as 2024's second highest-grossing Telugu and South Indian film, the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of the year, and the eighth highest-grossing Telugu film of all time.</p><p>The makers took to social media and gave a sneak-peek by sharing the pre-look poster.</p><p>This Diwali, bringing the legends to life with a tale that rekindles the flames of valor and honours our Indian Itihasas❤🔥</p><p>@MythriOfficial & @ThePVCU proudly join hands for an EPIC FILM ~ #JAIHANUMAN 🔥 </p><p>On the eve of DiWALI, First Look on OCT 30th 🙏🏻</p><p>A grand vision by @prasanthvarmaofficial 💥</p><p>#NaveenYerneni #YRavishankar #PVCU #DIWALIisCOMING</p>.<p>Fans are buzzing with excitement as the pre-look poster reveals a powerful image of Lord Hanuman walking toward a historic temple, setting the stage for a significant announcement tomorrow, right before Diwali. This glimpse into Prasanth Varma’s Jai HanuMan has heightened the anticipation and hints at the beginning of an Indian superhero cinematic universe with the potential to be the world’s biggest, rooted in Indian mythology.</p><p>As excitement builds around the announcement of the film’s lead actor, fans speculate on who will step into the revered role of <em>Hanuman</em>. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, celebrated for their commitment to excellence, assure that <em>Jai HanuMan</em> will showcase superior production values and top-class technical quality.</p>