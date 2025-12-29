<p>The buzz surrounding <em>Drishyam 3</em> is gaining momentum, and with the addition of Jaideep Ahlawat, the franchise has entered an exciting new phase. If reports are to be believed, he will start shooting for the film, with the cast and crew heading to Goa from Mumbai for a crucial schedule.</p><p>Known for essaying raw and intense characters, Jaideep has found a new set of followers for his powerful screen presence. Many believe that his addition will bring a compelling new energy to the <em>Drishyam</em> universe, promising a fresh and unpredictable dynamic as the story unfolds.</p>.Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in ‘Drishyam 3’; legal notice sent to ‘Dhurandhar’ star.<p>The cast will start shooting for the film in Goa from January 8th, with the schedule expected to continue till the end of February. The entire cast will be part of the Goa schedule, with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor returning for this edge-of-the-seat family thriller.</p><p>Will Vijay Salgaonkar outwit the system once again, or will the future hold consequences beyond imagination? Audiences will discover the answers on <em>Drishyam</em> Day.</p><p>Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, <em>Drishyam 3</em> is all set for theatre release on October 2, 2026.</p>