Jeff Goldblum hints at end of the road for his 'Jurassic Park' character Dr Ian Malcolm

<p>Los Angeles: Hollywood veteran Jeff Goldblum says his days as Dr. Ian Malcolm, the iconic mathematician from the <em>Jurassic Park</em> franchise, are likely over.</p>.<p>As the series gears up for a relaunch with Jurassic World Rebirth, Goldblum spoke about stepping away from the role that made him a fan favourite during an interview with <em>Total Film</em>.</p>.<p>The new movie, which opens in theatres worldwide in July 2025, features Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali.</p>.<p>"I think Ian Malcolm may have ridden off into the sunset. Maybe. Because this next one — my friend Scarlett Johansson, and my new friend Jonathan Bailey from <em>Wicked</em>, I think, are taking up the reins. And I can't wait to see what they do. I think that's a good idea," Goldblum said.</p>.<p>The American actor first portrayed Dr. Ian Malcolm, the charismatic and witty mathematician specialising in chaos theory, in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film <em>Jurassic Park</em>. He later returned as the lead in <em>The Lost World: Jurassic Park</em> (1997).</p>.<p>Decades later, he reprised the role in <em>Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom</em> (2018) and <em>Jurassic World Dominion </em>(2022).</p>.<p><em>Jurassic World Rebirth</em> is directed by Gareth Edwards, known for <em>Rogue One: A Star Wars Story</em> and <em>The Creator</em>, from a script by David Koepp.</p>.<p>According to an official synopsis, the film is set five years after the events of <em>Jurassic World Dominion</em>, when the planet's ecology has become largely inhospitable to dinosaurs.</p>.<p>"Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the ones in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind," it reads.</p>.<p><em>Jurassic World Rebirth</em> will also feature Rupert Friend, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain, Ed Skrein, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.</p>