<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-assembly"> Delhi Assembly</a> is planning to hire people who can mimic langur's sounds to tackle the persistent menace of simians entering the Vidhan Sabha premises, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to officials, there are dozens of monkeys near and around the location who create trouble, jumping on wires and dish antennas and breaking them.</p>.<p>The move comes amid frequent incidents of monkeys straying into the Assembly complex, posing safety risks to legislators, staff and visitors. The Public Works Department (PWD) has floated a tender to deploy trained personnel capable of mimicking langur calls — a method considered effective and humane to scare away monkeys without causing them harm, said the official.</p>.Feeding monkeys not animal welfare, puts them in conflict with humans: Delhi High Court.<p>The expert will also bring a langur to scare monkeys away.</p>.<p>"There were also plans to put langur cutouts, but we have seen that monkeys no longer get scared of them. Instead, they sit atop those cutouts," he added.</p>.<p>The official said they had langur impersonators, but their contract ended. A fresh tender has been floated to hire trained people who can mimic sounds made by langurs.</p>.<p>Officials said they plan to deploy trained handlers on working days and on Saturdays, with each person working an eight-hour shift. The agency will also be responsible for ensuring proper equipment, discipline and compliance with safety norms during operations, an official said.</p>.<p>There will be performance-based monitoring and insurance coverage for deployed personnel, he added. In 2017, the furry visitor had entered the House and interrupted a discussion on guest teachers in government schools. </p>