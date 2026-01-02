Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Assembly plans to scare monkeys with langur's sound

According to officials, there are dozens of monkeys near and around the location who create trouble, jumping on wires and dish antennas and breaking them.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 09:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 January 2026, 09:36 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi AssemblyTrendingMonkeys

Follow us on :

Follow Us