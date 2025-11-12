<p>The game is officially on for one last time. The much-loved Jumanji franchise is gearing up for one last showdown. Global superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has confirmed that production for the highly anticipated third installment of the modern <em>Jumanji</em> franchise is officially underway. </p><p>The new film, set to hit theaters in Christmas 2026, will bring a thrilling conclusion to the beloved adventure saga that has captivated audiences worldwide.</p>.<p>The Rock took to his social media account and shared the behind-the-scenes photo with his co-stars Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. He captioned, “Officially kicking off production of JUMANJI, at our cast table read in Los Angeles - where we will film as well. What a massive, fun, heartfelt adventure. Feels emotionally appropriate for our beloved JUMANJI franchise to end on this beautiful grace note of our final film. <br>Amazing to get the whole gang back together, and our jaws were hurting from laughing so hard. We all talked about how much we’ve missed this kinda joy and fun. Let’s make a good one… in order for you to end the game, you must save Jumanji and call out its name…(sic)”</p>.<p>Directed once again by filmmaker Jake Kasdan, <em>Jumanji 3</em> promises to deliver all the action, humour and heart fans have come to expect from the series.</p><p>The film will mark the final adventure for the ensemble cast, whose performances have played a pivotal role in the franchise's success.</p><p>Alongside Johnson, Black, Gillan and Hart will return to reprise their iconic roles, taking audiences back into the magical and perilous world of Jumanji, where danger, wild creatures and unexpected challenges await at every turn.</p>