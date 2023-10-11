Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Junaid Khan to debut as a producer with 'Pritam Pyaare', dad Aamir to make an extended cameo

Junaid's theatrical journey started in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's rendition of Bertolt Brecht's 'Mother Courage and Her Children', a powerful satire highlighting the senselessness of war.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 03:49 IST

Follow Us

Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist in Bollywood, has long been associated with the industry. He's not just an iconic actor but also a doting father.

The superstar recently shared his insights into fatherhood during a conclave with a leading news channel. In the interview, Aamir also discussed his connection with his eldest child, Junaid Khan, who is poised to make his mark in Bollywood as a producer.

Aamir said, “Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and new team. I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for five minutes.“

Prior to entering cinema, Junaid Khan devoted six years to the world of theatre. His theatrical journey commenced in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee's rendition of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage and Her Children, a powerful satire highlighting the senselessness of war. This marked the commencement of Junaid's dedicated exploration of the art of acting.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for several films as a producer.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 03:49 IST)
Entertainment NewsEntertainmentBollywood newsAamir KhanJunaid Khan

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT