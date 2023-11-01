K-drama stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in announce pregnancy

"We would like to share the news of a precious life that came to Lee Seung-gi's family. Lee Seung-gi is currently cautiously yet gratefully waiting for a new life to be born next year. We hope you will send warm blessings and support to Lee Seung-gi. We are deeply grateful to everyone who always looks fondly upon him with interest and love," the statement issued by 'The King To Hearts' star's agency read.