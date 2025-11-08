Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

‘Kaisi Ye Paheli' to release in theatres after New York premiere

Ananyabrata, also an actor was last seen in Varun Grover's 'All India Rank', and he plays an eminent freedom fighter in Ram Madhvani’s historical series 'The Waking of a Nation'.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 12:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 12:25 IST
Entertainment NewsNew YorkIndiaFilm

Follow us on :

Follow Us