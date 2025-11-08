<p>Ananyabrata Chakravorty's debut feature 'Kaisi Ye Paheli' will be released in theatres in India on November 28. In June, the film premiered at the New York Indian Film Festival in the Competition Section. It was nominated for Best Screenplay and Best Debut Film. Billed as a dark comedy murder mystery, the film stars Sukant Goel of Kaala Paani fame as the lead. Actors Sadhana Singh and Rajit Kapur will also star in the film.</p>.<p>According to a press note, the film follows a "lonely mother’s endless pursuit to bond with her disrespectful son". In the press note, Ananyabrata is quoted as saying, "Everyone has a mother. There’s no other way to come into the world. While she is often seen as a symbol of love, care, and sacrifice — celebrated across all forms of literature — she is also someone who, at times, stands in the way of our privacy, independence, and identity in ways we rarely acknowledge or talk about. She is a paradox. Through this film, I have tried to observe her more as a human being with basic, universal desires like love, care and respect, especially from the child to whom she gave something as precious as life itself."</p>.Season two of ‘The Night Manager’ to debut on Prime Video in January 2026.<p>Ananyabrata, also an actor was last seen in Varun Grover's '<em>All India Rank', </em>and he plays an eminent freedom fighter in Ram Madhvani’s historical series '<em>The Waking of a Nation'</em>.</p><p>The film was also screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 and is the opening film at the upcoming edition of Yellowstone International Film Festival in Mumbai. It is produced by Take Pictures, a boutique production house based in Bombay. founded by Ananyabrata.</p>