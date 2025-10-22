<p>Following the success of <em>Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1</em>, actress Rukmini Vasanth has shared that she tried something that she never did before. </p><p>Rukmini Vasanth, who played the role of Kanakavathi, in a recent <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/kannada/movies/news/kantara-chapter-1-star-rukmini-vasanth-lauds-rishab-shetty-says-her-role-kanakavathi-is-not-anything-like-me/amp_articleshow/124700592.cms">interview </a>shared that she had to "emotionally connect with rituals, music and the atmosphere", to portray the character. </p><p>"Honestly, Kanakavathi is not anything like me," she said, while speaking to <em>Cinema Express</em>.</p>.Hombale Films drops a Diwali Treat: Unveils a special trailer of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara Chapter 1'.<p>Further she expressed that getting to embody different characters is the best part of being an actor. </p><p>"Isn't getting to embody different worlds and characters the best part of being an actor? And I have to make it believable, right?" she said. </p><p>"If I don't connect with the core of the character, how will the audience?" the actress said.</p><p>Starring Rishab Shetty as the main lead, Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 was released on October 2.</p><p>Rukmini will be seen next in the upcoming film, <em>Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups</em>, alongside actor Yash.</p>