Delhi is still far away, will continue as Maharashtra CM till 2029: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis made it clear that there will be no change in the present ruling dispensation, which comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.
Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 11:00 IST
Published 22 October 2025, 11:00 IST
