Kannada cinema and the question of identity

This brings us to another issue which is whether the ‘regional identity’ in cinema is inclusive in the sense of being pan-Kannada. The answer is that Kannada popular cinema was a largely Mysore cinema initially and the same continued until the arrival of Dakshina Kannada cinema through the Shettys (Rakshit, Rishab and Raj B). One does not, for instance, find fruitful romances in the older cinema between people from Old Mysore and the rest of Karnataka (Dakshina Kannada, Gulbarga, Belgaum, Kodagu) and it is as though former Mysore is a territory by itself. The failed romance in ‘Mungaru Male’ (2006) can be interpreted as the impossibility of a union between someone from Mysore and a Kodava. In ‘Muthina Hara’ (1990) both protagonists are Kodavas but what is the key is revealed at the end when the dying hero drinks Cauvery water reminding ‘India’ (the film is a patriotic one about the army and war) that the river rises in Karnataka — just when there was a dispute over the sharing of its waters with Tamil Nadu. Since the source of the river was in Kodagu it was necessary to make the protagonists Kodava.