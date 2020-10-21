Kannada song promoting plasma donation released

Kannada song promoting plasma donation released

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 21 2020, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 00:19 ist
Representative image: Reuters Photo

A Kannada song promoting awareness on plasma donation was launched here on Tuesday.

The song, jointly brought out by Karnataka and Telangana Police, is an initiative to create awareness about plasma donation.

The song sung by music director MM Keeravani and playback singer Srinidhi Tirumala, was released in the presence of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and senior police officials among others, a release said.

Penned by Parappa Sajjan, the Kannada song titled "Plasma Dana Jeeva Dana" has been brought out with a single aim to create more awareness, instill confidence in people and save lives through better awareness, it said.

"The song says 'not to fear about the disease' and it wishes that Covid-19 recovered patients become Plasma Donors whom Cyberabad Police describe Plasma Sanjeevani " it said.

Following an initiative of Sajjanar, several persons after successfully recovering from the deadly virus have been coming forward and donating plasma.

Cyberabad Police have also organised several events and are spreading awareness during the pandemic.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kannada
plasma donation
Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 