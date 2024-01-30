Kanye West snatches reporter's phone when asked if he is 'controlling' his new wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West, who is mostly around the controversies is now again in the headlines because of a heated encounter with paparazzi.
The rapper snatched a phone from a reporter who asked a question about his relationship with his new wife, Bianca Censori.
Reportedly the question was whether Kanye was "controlling" Censori, “People want to know if Bianca has her free will, some people are saying you’re controlling her…”, as per Hindustan Times.
Kanye in response snatched the phone from her hand until it went blank. The rapper was going to Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard when the incident happened on Monday, reported HT. The reporter also later asked to get her phone back.
Kanye meanwhile said, “Don’t come at me with that dumbass s–t, I’m a person. Are you crazy?”
He added, “I’m a legend, I’m here to support Charlie Wilson and you come ask me some dumbass s–t about my wife. That’s my wife.”
However, the reporter did not stop and asked if she had "free will" or if she "works for the devil," to which Kanye continued, “You asked me if my wife had free will. Was that a dumbass, disrespectful question to ask a grown-ass superhero?”
As per a report in HT, a day before Kanye disallowed Censori from using social media as a 'protection.' Reportedly, sources close to the couple told the Daily Mail that Kanye is intentionally 'isolating' Censori.
Ever since Kanye and Censori got married, they are in headlines for being bold in public, weather it is latter's Censori's clothes and for PDA. Kayne is also seen posting Censori's wild outfit pictures online.
Reportedly, a source told Daily Mail that Kanye West wants Censori to maintain a mysterious presence online, as now her star status requires it.