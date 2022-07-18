Kabir Khan signs Kartik Aaryan for next film

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan team up for 'big scale spectacle' film

The filmmaker, who most recently directed the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama '83' will be collaborating with Nadiadwala for the second time after '83'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  Jul 18 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2022, 16:09 ist

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, whose last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' did well both in theatres and on OTT, has come on board for an untitled film to be directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

This announcement follows the release date unveiling of Kartik's next titled 'Shehzada' where he will be once again sharing the screen with his 'Luka Chuppi' co-star Kriti Sanon. Kabir Khan, who has delivered films like 'New York', 'Ek The Tiger', and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', will be co-producing the film as he will direct Kartik for the first time.

The filmmaker recently returned to India after the birthday celebrations of Katrina Kaif where he had a gala time with his wife Mini Mathur, Katrina, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and others.

The filmmaker, who most recently directed the Ranveer Singh-starrer sports drama '83' will be collaborating with Nadiadwala for the second time after '83'.

Though the details of the project have been kept under the wraps, it is said to be a massive entertainer on a large-scale production and based on a true story.

