'Kenda' movie review: Intense drama with an allegorical twist

Sahadev Kelvadi’s ‘Kenda’ is set against the gritty backdrop of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the film plunges into the turbulent world of a young man adrift. Unemployed and without direction, he finds himself entangled in a complex web of crime and politics. As he navigates this treacherous landscape, he must confront the dark and primal desires that lurk within, threatening to consume him. Will he find redemption or succumb to the shadows that haunt him?