'Kenda' movie review: Intense drama with an allegorical twist

Sahadev Kelvadi’s ‘Kenda’ is set against the gritty backdrop of the late 1990s and early 2000s, the film plunges into the turbulent world of a young man adrift. Unemployed and without direction, he finds himself entangled in a complex web of crime and politics. As he navigates this treacherous landscape, he must confront the dark and primal desires that lurk within, threatening to consume him. Will he find redemption or succumb to the shadows that haunt him?
Protagonist Keshava’s (B V Bharath) humdrum existence is disrupted when he crosses paths with Narasimha Shastry (Vinod Ravindran), a leader with a hidden political agenda. Behind the façade of a respected newspaper owner, Shastry harbors a duplicitous nature, his words and actions a stark contrast.
Once he takes the fateful step, there’s no turning back, and Keshava’s fate becomes inextricably linked to the consequences of his choices.
At its core, Kenda is a powerful allegory for the eternal struggle to find purpose and authenticity in a chaotic world. The film also masterfully deconstructs the toxic effects of rigid masculinity, revealing the impact it has on individuals and society as a whole.
The film is a scathing critique of the establishment’s failures. Delving deeper, it masterfully explores the complex and often blurred lines between crime and politics, revealing the toxic symbiosis that can exist between the two.
This film draws inspiration from the likes of Albert Camus, Theatre of the Absurd and the French New Wave movement.
As a result, the film’s dialogue is infused with rich philosophical and literary references.
‘Kenda’ stands out for its grounded and realistic depiction of characters and the crime world, remarkably achieved without relying on explicit violence or gore.
While the first half of the film unfolds at a leisurely, the narrative gears up significantly in the second half. Ritwik Kaikini’s soft-rock soundtrack deserves a mention, so does the performance of lead artistes.
While ‘Kenda’ may have some minor flaws, that can be overlooked, the film meets the expectations.
Produced by Roopa Rao (‘Gantumoote’ fame). The film received an award for direction at Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival.
