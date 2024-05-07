Kendrick Lamar vs Drake beef goes nuclear: What to know

In 2011, when Drake introduced Lamar to mainstream audiences with a dedicated showcase on his second album, "Take Care," and an opening slot on the subsequent arena tour, the tone was one of side-eying competition. "He said that he was the same age as myself/and it didn't help 'cause it made me even more rude and impatient," Lamar rapped on "Buried Alive Interlude" of his earliest encounter with a more-famous Drake. (On his Instagram on Friday, Drake released a parody of the track, citing Lamar's jealousy since then.)