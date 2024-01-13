Kevin Hart won't host Oscars, says awards shows are not 'comedy-friendly environments'

"Shout out to those that have cracked the code and done it right early on, you know, the Chris Rocks of the world, the Billy Crystals of the world, the girls we’ve had like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Ricky Gervais...There’s a lot of people that understand that if you’re not an industry comic, meaning a comic that has the relationships of all, then those rooms are very cold. So, me doing it is, of course, at an advantage, because I know the room and for me, and familiar with so many. But, for others it’s not the same,” Hart said.