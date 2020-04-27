Kriti Sanon says she lost a film due to nepotism

Actress Kriti Sanan, who began her Bollywood career with the Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti, is arguably one of the most popular young stars in the industry today. The actor enjoys a fairly strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and respectable body of work. During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the Dilwale heroine spoke about the controversial issue of nepotism and said that she once lost a project to someone from the film world as there was more buzz around the other person.

She added that her parents were initially apprehensive about her entering Bollywood as they felt it could affect her personal life. The Delhi woman, however, made it clear that—contrary to perception—the industry is a wonderful place.

Nepotism became a burning issue in B-town when Kangana Ranaut accused Karan Johar of favouring star kids and not supporting ‘outsiders’. Following this, the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan spoke on the topic and this helped it gain more attention.

Earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu reignited the debate when she said nepotism has in a way became a part of the game. Siddhanth ‘MC Sher’ Chaturvedi too had touched on the debate and said that those with industry contacts faced lesser difficulties when compared to those without a base.

Coming back to Kriti, she was last seen in the period-drama Panipat that did not do well at the box office. The magnum opus, featuring Arjun Kapoor, failed to create a buzz among movie buffs and this proved to be its downfall. Kriti currently has the eagerly-awaited Mimi in her kitty, The movie, helmed by Marathi filmmaker Laxman Utekar, features the star in a new avatar that might click with fans. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar.