<p>In a historic moment for Indian television, Kumar Mangalam Birla will make his first-ever appearance on a show. He will be seen as a guest on India’s most loved quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The special episode marks a rare and significant crossover of leadership, intellect and popular culture on one of the country’s most respected television platforms.</p><p>While making the appearance, KM Birla revealed why he is so optimistic about India’s role as a global economic powerhouse. He also highlighted how the current pace of progress is creating a new era of opportunity that reaches every corner of society.</p><p>Giving an optimistic look at the nation's economic path, KM Birla said India plays a role as one of the world's most rapidly expanding markets. He broke down the incredible speed and scale of this transformation, affirming that the current momentum is creating a new wave of possibilities for communities and businesses across the nation.</p>.<p>On the other hand, the episode also features lighter, more personal moments as Kumar Mangalam Birla opens up about his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, calling him his favourite actor and sharing his excitement at finally sharing the stage with the cultural icon. He also jokingly admitted to feeling slightly nervous about answering questions correctly in front of the 'Shahenshah', adding warmth and relatability to the episode.</p><p>The highly anticipated special episode is scheduled to air on Sony TV on December 29th at 09:00 PM.</p>