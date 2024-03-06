'Laapataa Ladies': 5 reasons that make Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao's movie a must watch

Amazing Reviews: The movie opened to a positive response from critics as well as audience. THe film has collected over Rs 7 crores and continues to attract audience to the theatres due its unique story with fresh cast.
Credit: Instagram/@kindlingindia
Out-of-the-Box Story: Set in 2001, somewhere in rural India, the story of Laapataa Ladies narrates the tale of India's heartland, and the subject is urban as well. The story is indeed unique and has a universal appeal.
Credit: Instagram/@kindlingindia
Fresh Cast: The movie will see three new faces marking their debut in showbiz. The chemistry between all three actors Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava looks amazing and people are loving this fresh cast which makes the movie a treat to cinema lovers.
Credit: Instagram/@kindlingindia
Amazing Team: This movie has an immensely talented team. Be it producer Aamir Khan or director Kiran Rao, they have always brought an interesting story to the masses and Laapataa Ladies is yet another example of the same.
Credit: Instagram/@kindlingindia
Rural Backdrop: The movie is based on a rural theme. The team has shot in the real locations of Sehore, located in Madhya Pradesh, and also added real-life villagers and locations as part of the film. It indeed gives a real feel of a rural backdrop that would definitely be an experience of a kind to watch in the film.
Credit: Instagram/@kindlingindia
(Published 06 March 2024, 08:35 IST)