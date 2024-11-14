Lady Gaga to be guest star in Netflix series 'Wednesday' season two

<p>Los Angeles: Pop star and actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lady-gaga">Lady Gaga</a> will be making a guest appearance in the second season of hit Netflix series<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wednesday"> </a><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wednesday">Wednesday</a></em>.</p><p>The comedy-horror series is developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and centres on the iconic character Wednesday Addams from <em>The Addams Family</em> franchise.</p><p>Released on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netflix">Netflix</a> in November 2022, the show stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character who attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school. Filmmaker Tim Burton helmed four episodes of the first season.</p>.Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain 'Get Low' in anniversary post.<p>According to news outlet <em>Entertainment Weekly</em>, the details of Gaga's character have been kept under wraps.</p><p>Sources told the publication that the production team had tried to get Gaga on the show for a larger role in season two, but that ultimately did not work out.</p><p><em>Wednesday</em> also features Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Gwendoline Christie as Principal Weems.</p><p>Gaga most recently starred in <em>Joker: Folie a Deux</em> opposite<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joaquin-phoenix"> Joaquin Phoenix</a>. The film is a sequel to 2019 movie <em>Joker</em>.</p>