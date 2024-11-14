Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Lady Gaga to be guest star in Netflix series 'Wednesday' season two

The comedy-horror series is developed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, and centres on the iconic character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family franchise.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 09:40 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 09:40 IST
Entertainment NewsHollywoodNetflixTrendingLady Gaga

Follow us on :

Follow Us