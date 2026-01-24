<p>Bengaluru: Nearly a decade after announcing plans to rebuild the iconic Jayanagar Shopping Complex, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) says it cannot develop the second, third and fourth blocks and will hand over the project to the Bengaluru South City Corporation.</p>.<p>The BDA said municipal authorities had not vacated the shops or handed over the complex to begin work.</p>.<p>“Shopkeepers went to court. After proceedings, the corporation did not vacate the shops, insisting on vacating one block at a time. The area is too small to work block by block. We have given up the project and the government must decide,” a senior BDA official said.</p>.<p>The BDA has already terminated the redevelopment contract with the company.</p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation officials maintained they had handed over the complex and would review options if the MoU between the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and BDA was dissolved.</p>.<p>"We are yet to receive any communication. If the MoU is dissolved, we will see what can be done,” said Ramesh KN, Commissioner, Bengaluru South City Corporation.</p>.<p>Amid the tussle between the BDA and the South City Corporation, vendors said their business is suffering.</p>.BDA reclaims 30 guntas in Kengeri, land valued at Rs 35 crore.<p>“In 2019, authorities vacated 163 shopkeepers from blocks two, three and four, promising new shops after renovation in two years. But agencies keep shifting the blame. Business is poor in block one, especially on the upper floors,” said Jayaram BK, a member of the Jayanagar Traders’ Association.</p>.<p>Although the BDA developed block one in 2018, few shopkeepers moved in; most upper floor shops remain vacant.</p>.<p><strong>Illegal activities</strong></p>.<p>Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy alleged the vacant market is a hub for illegal activities. “There have been instances of bodies being dumped there,” he said.</p>.<p>He said he had written to the government eight times, demanding the project be completed. “But the government does not respond." </p>.<p><strong>Loss of revenue</strong></p>.<p>Vendors and residents said lack of coordination has cost the government lakhs in revenue. The government should have acted sooner, they said.</p>.<p>“We are ready to pay higher rent if the market is renovated and business resumes as before. Isn't it wrong for officials to cause such loss to the government?” Jayaram said.</p>