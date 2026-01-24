Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority drops Jayanagar Shopping Complex revamp

The BDA has already terminated the redevelopment contract with the company.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 21:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 21:37 IST
India NewsBengaluruBDAMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us