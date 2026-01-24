<p class="bodytext">Proceedings in the Legislative Assembly were disrupted on Friday after the Opposition BJP–JD(S) combine sought an immediate discussion on alleged corruption in the excise department and demanded the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The Opposition legislators objected when Speaker U T Khader asked the Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and Virajpet MLA A S Ponnanna to move the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.</p>.<p class="bodytext">They demanded a detailed discussion based on an adjournment motion they had submitted.</p>.<p class="bodytext">An adjournment motion is a procedure to interrupt normal business to discuss an urgent matter of public importance, with the Speaker’s consent.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Insisting on an immediate discussion, Karkala BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar said: “Excise is such a big department. The kick sets in slowly. How can you suddenly convert it to Rule 69? You should allow a preliminary submission.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">“What has occurred in the Excise Department is not Rs 1–2 crore corruption. It has happened on a large scale. It is being proven again and again that this government is corrupt,” he claimed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The ruling Congress legislators retaliated when Kumar alleged that the money was being used to fund upcoming elections in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and other states.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Flashing a pen drive, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka claimed to have evidence of corruption.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Though Timmapur responded and challenged the BJP’s allegations, his arguments were lost amid the din in the House.</p>.Netaji birth anniversary turns political; Bose's grand nephew joins Mamata on stage as CM slams BJP over SIR.<p class="bodytext">When the Speaker asked Ponnanna to proceed with the motion and urged the Opposition to speak later, Opposition MLAs objected and stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans, such as ‘Abakari Sachivaru Looti Looti’ (The excise minister is looting) and ‘Abakari Sachivarige Dhikkara’ (Down with the excise minister).</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings of the House for 15 minutes. When the session resumed, Ponnanna continued with the motion of thanks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">At this point, Opposition MLAs again rushed to the well and resumed their protest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Amid the sloganeering, Ponnanna cited Dr B R Ambedkar’s arguments during the Constituent Assembly debates and said that the governor, as the de facto head of the state, was bound to act on the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Despite appeals by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, the protests continued. Unable to persuade the Opposition to withdraw, Speaker Khader adjourned the proceedings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The discussion is expected to resume on Tuesday (January 27), when Opposition parties are likely to table what they claim is evidence of corruption in the form of audio clips stored on a pen drive.</p>