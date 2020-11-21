Life takes its own course: Actor Priya Anand on dealing with setbacks

Actor Priya Anand, a popular name across industries, says that one cannot really do much when things do not go as planned as life always 'takes its own course'. Speaking to DH, the star adds that one is never really in control of life as it is governed by external factors or variables.

"I think life always takes its own course. It is never you who controls things. This is, in particular, is true in the film industry as there are several factors (the audience is an important one) that determine success and failure," she says.

Priya is currently in the limelight because of her maiden web series A Simple Murder, which was released on SonyLiv on Friday (November 20) much to the delight of fans She reveals that she had an amazing time working in the black comedy as the content was clean and the makers did not try to try to 'push the boundaries' just for the sake of it.

"I get offers for OTT/web productions quite frequently as I am active in numerous industries. I am happy that I got to make my debut with such an amazing cast," says Priya.

The Fukrey actor who is paired opposite Zeeshan Ayyub in the web series, says that she enjoyed working with the young star as they go into the skin of their characters on 'day one itself'.

"Our characters do not get along well and keep fighting. So, in a way, I was hitting Zeeshan on day one itself. Later, I said sorry to him for the same reason," adds the actor.

Priya, who made her acting debut with the Tamil movie Vaamanan. has carved a niche for herself with films such as English Vinglish, the Prithviraj-starrer Ezra, Raajakumara, and the Mollywood biggie Kayamkulam Kochunni. She says that she feels 'blessed' to have been part of popular films. Priya adds that she was initially not too interested in acting and wanted to work on the 'production side'.

"I feel blessed that things worked out and I got the chance to be part of different genres," adds the star.

Priya is shooting for the Kannada biggie James, starring Puneeth Rajkumar. She also has a film with Shivarajkumar in her kitty,