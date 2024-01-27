Lijo impresses with a fictional period drama

Malaikottai Vaaliban Malayalam (Theatres)
Director: Lijo Jose Pellissery
Cast: Mohanlal Sonalee Kulkarni Katha Nandi
Rating: 4/5
Malaikottai Vaaliban, a legendary wrestler, is a fictional character created by Lijo Jose Pellissery. It is played by Mohanlal. In the typical Lijo style, the film unfolds in a fictitious Kerala village of the 1600s. Malaikottai Vaaliban travels from one village to the next, fighting local strongmen and earning money, fame, and girlfriends.
He possesses Herculean strength, toppling massive training structures effortlessly and yet has an innocence oblivious to betrayal. Though he falls into traps, he triumphs by punching through. But only until he confronts his ultimate adversary — his own blood. This is a tale reminiscent of vintage Japanese martial arts films and Manga.
Mohanlal’s charismatic presence commands attention, but the standout performance comes from comedian Danish Sait. Harish Peradi as Ayyanar and Manoj Moses as Chinnappayyan deliver exceptional performances. Katha Nandi’s portrayal of Jamanthipoovu, a village girl from an unknown era, is commendable.
The placement of female characters just for aesthetics and to instigate conflicts is a major drawback of the film. This is not what one would expect from a new age filmmaker like Lijo Jose Pellissery.
The film incorporates symbols and references from the Bible, Japanese martial arts, south Indian mythology, Malayalam folktales, and the American Wild West.
The film’s standout feature is its captivating cinematography by Madhu Neelakandan.
Certain jump cuts and edits are jarring. The final sequence is slow-paced and can be disappointing.
The film offers a glimpse of what Lijo will bring to the table next but may not cater to Mohanlal fans seeking action and powerful dialogues.