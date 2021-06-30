'Loki' web series episode 4 review: This changes everything

There's not a lot more to be said about the fourth episode of Loki other than what the headline says. We're just over halfway into the season, and while the endgame of the God of Mischief's adventures is yet to be unravelled, the fourth episode shows a deeper glimpse into more aspects of the universe it is in.

For one, we finally get to see the eponymous Time-Keepers, supposed guardians of time who created the TVA and the Sacred Timeline. Interestingly, for a trio of supposedly benevolent God-like figures, they are a sinister lot, and the TVA itself is unravelled as a more sinister, dystopian machinery bent on eliminating any possible or imagined threat, even if it is just a child.

As for Loki and Sylvie, this episode is more of a journey into what can be rather than what is as they barely survive the destruction of Lamentis and are forced back into their prison and their collars putting them again at the mercy of the organisation.

Interestingly, the most important people of this episode are Mobius and Hunter B-15, rather than the two Lokis, for they finally get to play a meatier, more impactful role than they have before. It's particularly true with Wunmi Mosaku, who finally gets to be more than a one-tone fighter for the TVA though Owen Wilson also expands his character greatly.

The episode also opens up a whole can of worms about the concept and the result of pruning, which we have seen routinely applied on Variants so far, and brings into question the true nature of the TVA and its creators.

Overall, the episode is another solid entry into this little corner of the MCU, and with Phase 4 looming into the depths of the multiverse, it remains to be seen where the show will go.