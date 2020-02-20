'Love Aaj Kal' box office verdict: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Movie Set To Be big disappointment

Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has crashed at the box office and is set to be a commercial failure. The film, which opened well on Valentine's Day (February 14) and collected around Rs 12 crore at the box office, slowed down on the second day itself before collapsing on the first Monday.

Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the flick will end up either as a 'flop' or a 'disaster' with its lifetime collections failing to cross Rs 40 crore.

"The final box office verdict will range between 'flop' and 'disaster'. The film's lifetime collection will be around Rs 40 crore," he adds.

If the estimate holds, Love Aaj Kal will be unable to beat Kartik's previous release Pati Patni Aur Woh that had collected nearly Rs 87 crore during its theatrical run. The romantic-drama will also prove to be no match for Simmba, which had a lifetime collection of around Rs 240 crore. This, however, is along expected as the actioner featured A-list star Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is a 'spiritual sequel' to the 2009 Saif Ali Khan starrer of the same name and revolves around the changing meaning of love. The film's cast also features Randeep Hooda and marks his second collaboration with his Highway director.

With Love Aaj Kal failing to deliver the goods, Kartik has turned his attention to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that is a follow up to the Akshay Kumar's 2008 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film, helmed by Anees Bazmee, marks the young hero's first collaboration with Kiara Advani of Kabir Singh fame.

Kartik will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited Dostana 2, a 'standalone sequel' to the much-loved Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana.

On the other hand, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Varun Dhawan. The film, helmed by David Dhawan, is a remake of the director's 1995 hit of the same name and is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020

