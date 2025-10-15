<p>Actor Pankaj Dheer, renowned for his unforgettable portrayal of Karn in the legendary Mahabharat series by BR Chopra, has passed away this morning following a long struggle with cancer. He was 68.</p><p>The news has sent shockwaves through the Hindi film and TV industry on the loss of this industry veteran. Apart from his work in TV serials, Pankaj Dheer has also done several Bollywood films. While Pankaj has been a prominent face in the TV industry, some of his famous Bollywood works include <em>Soldier</em>, <em>Baadshah</em>, <em>Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge</em> and others. Some of his hit serials are <em>Mahabharata</em>, <em>Chandrakanta</em> and <em>Zee Horror Show: Anhonee</em>.</p>.Meezaan Jafri opens up about recreating Ajay Devgn’s iconic split in 'De De Pyaar De 2'.<p>His peculiar take on acting led him to pick on several roles in both mainstream cinema and supporting characters, which spread his name beyond TV. Pankaj became a household name with the iconic television series Mahabharat (1988-1990), directed by BR Chopra. His performance as Karna, a central character in the epic, earned him a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences.</p><p>An official statement from CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association) was released on Wednesday, confirming the news of Dheer’s demise. The statement read, "<em>With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai</em>."</p><p>Pankaj Dheer made his showbiz debut in the early 1980s and continued to impress audiences with his impressive performances lasting for almost four decades.</p><p>Pankaj has become a well-respected figure in Indian showbiz and is admired for his impactful performances with a commanding screen presence. However, after being diagnosed with cancer, he was a bit irregular with his work.</p><p>Throughout his illustrious career, Pankaj left a lasting impact on the small and silver screen. His last television appearance was in <em>Dhurv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare</em>, where he played the role of Giriraj. While Pankaj's last web series performance was <em>Poison</em> (2019), where he played Barrister D'Costa.</p>