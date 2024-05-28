Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil opens up about getting diagnosed with ADHD at 41

Faasil not only confessed to having ADHD, but also shared the experiences he had with a doctor while discussing the disease. Fahad said he was roaming around a children's village where he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

"Can it be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41?" asked the 'Pushpa' star. The doctor replied, "It can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age".

ADHD is typically associated with children and can persist into adulthood, affecting various aspects of life, including career and relationships. Faasil's diagnosis is significant, highlighting that ADHD can be recognized and managed at any stage of life. Experts emphasize that adult ADHD can manifest differently, often leading to a delay in diagnosis.

On the work front, Fahadh Faasil will next be seen in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which will release on August 15, and Rajinikanth starter Vettaiyan which is expected to hit the theatres in October, 2024.