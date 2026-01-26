Menu
Mammootty, Mohanlal-starrer 'Patriot' to release in April

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam titles Malik, Take Off and Ariyippu, the film also reunites Nayanthara with Mammootty after their 2016 release Puthiya Niyamam.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026
Published 26 January 2026, 07:56 IST
