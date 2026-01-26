<p>New Delhi: The makers of <em>Patriot</em>, featuring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mammootty">Mammootty</a>, Mohanlal and Nayanthara, have announced the release date of the film, which will hit the big screen on April 23.</p>.<p>Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for acclaimed Malayalam titles <em>Malik</em>, <em>Take Off</em> and <em>Ariyippu</em>, the film also reunites Nayanthara with Mammootty after their 2016 release <em>Puthiya Niyamam</em>.</p>.<p>The makers shared the latest poster of the film on their Instagram handle, which was re-shared by the lead actors. It featured the release date written over it.</p>.<p>"Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day. #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23 , 2026. The countdown begins NOW," read the caption.</p>.<p>The film also marks the collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal after over a decade. The duo last worked together in <em>Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty</em> (2013). The film features Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban in pivotal roles.</p>.<p>It is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, and has a script by Mahesh. The music for the film has been composed by Sushin Shyam with Manush Nandan as the cinematographer.</p>.<p>The makers have earlier released the character posters of the lead actors from the film.</p>.<p>Nayanthara's latest work is <em>Test</em>, which released in April, 2025. Directed by S Sashikanth, the film also starred R Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead roles and revolved around three individuals, a struggling scientist, an aging cricketer, and a woman craving motherhood, colliding during a high-stakes India-Pakistan cricket match in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>.</p>.Makers of 'Patriot' unveil Nayanthara's first look poster.<p>Mammootty featured in the Malayalam crime thriller <em>Kalamkaval: The Venom Beneath</em>, which released in December 2025 and was directed by Jithin K Jose.</p>.<p>Mohanlal starred in <em>Vrusshabha</em>. Released in December 2025, the film was directed by Nanda Kishore and featured the actor in the role of Raja Vijayendra Vrusshabha.</p>.<p>He will next feature in <em>L366</em>, which is directed by Tharun Moorthy and <em>Drishyam 3</em>. The film is another installment in the <em>Drishyam</em> franchise, which features the actor in the role of Georgekutty. </p>