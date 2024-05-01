Manvita Harish Kamath marries Arun Kumar in an intimate ceremony

In a heartwarming celebration of love, Kannada actress Manvita Harish Kamath and music producer Arun Kumar got married in a private and intimate ceremony on May 1.

The couple, whose relationship has been a subject of admiration among fans and industry insiders alike, got married as per Hindu tradition. The duo sealed their commitment in a beautiful union surrounded by close friends and family.

The wedding at a picturesque venue exuded elegance and simplicity, reflecting the couple's shared values and mutual respect. With a limited guest list comprising only their nearest and dearest, the atmosphere was filled with warmth and joy as the couple embarked on this new chapter of their lives together.

Earlier, Manvita took to her social media account and informed about the wedding by sharing an animated wedding card.