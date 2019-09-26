Marvel chief Kevin Feige developing a 'Star Wars' movie

Marvel chief Kevin Feige, a self-confessed fan of "Star Wars" saga, is reportedly developing a movie set in the galaxy far, far away.

Feige, who has been at the helm of some of the biggest blockbusters for Disney with the Avengers franchise, had discussed a foray into the Star Wars universe in a late summer meeting with Kennedy and Disney studio's co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman, the Hollywood Reporter said quoting sources.

Horn told THR, "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Feige's new role may be a prelude to a bigger role within Lucasfilm or simply a reflection of his passion for the George Lucas-created franchise, THR said, adding that as per Disney sources, Kennedy will continue to be in charge of the franchise.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", directed by JJ Abrams, is set to release on December 20. The film is being seen as the final installment in the story that Lucas launched in 1977.

Kennedy debuted exclusive new footage of the film at Disney's D23 Anaheim Expo in August.

In a chat with a select group of world media later, Kennedy spoke about Feige's fondness for the 'Star Wars' franchise.

"I love the fact that I get to work with fans every single day... The look of sheer thrill and excitement of the people who get to get involved with 'Star Wars', it never gets old. Even the guy sitting next to me, Kevin, is a huge fan of 'Star Wars'," she had said.

When Feige was asked what film he would like to bring if he is marooned on an island, his response was: "It honestly depends on what the circumstances are. If somehow I've been stranded all by myself and very sad, then I will probably bring 'Avengers: Endgame' to remind me that I did something with my life.

"And if my kids are there and it's a little better, I would probably bring the first 'Star Wars' because that's what ignited my imagination for the first time."