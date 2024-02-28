'Mary Poppins' gets new age rating in Britain for racist language

Mary Poppins includes two uses of an offensive racial slur to describe an Indigenous group in South Africa. It is first heard when Admiral Boom asks Michael, a child, if he is going on an adventure to defeat said group.

Admiral Boom repeats the slur during a chimney sweeps dance sequence when he shouts that he is being attacked. The dancing figures he spots in the distance are not Black Africans, but white dancers with blackened faces from soot.

The film was originally rated "U," for Universal, upon its release in 1964, and again in 2013 for a theatrical release, the BBFC said in a statement. When it was resubmitted in February for another theatrical release, it was reclassified as PG.

PG is the second-least severe of six ratings in Britain. The strictest is 18, which prohibits anyone under that age from renting, buying or seeing the film in movie theaters.

"We understand from our racism and discrimination research, and recent classification guidelines research, that a key concern for people, parents in particular, is the potential to expose children to discriminatory language" or behavior which they may find distressing or repeat without realizing the potential offense, a spokesperson for the board said in a statement.