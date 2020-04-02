‘Marzi’ review: This Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra starrer makes for a good watch

Director: Anil Senior

Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Suhas Ahuja

Rating: 3/5

The Voot Select original Marzi, featuring Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead, is a reasonably well made show that hits the right notes despite its flaws. The series revolves around what happens when a doctor meets a young woman for a date. The basic storyline is quite layered and touches upon sensitive issues like consent and slut-shaming.

The writers have handled the complex subjects reasonably well and this will keep fans hooked. The screenplay relies on ‘showing’ rather than ‘telling’, which adds depth to the narrative while adding a new dimension to the complex characters.

The scenes featuring Rajeev and Aahana Kumra have come out well and work mainly because of the reel tension between the two. Similarly, the ‘romantic’ scenes between the two have been executed with a fair degree of competence and gel with the narrative. This, however, cannot be said of the ‘pregnant girl’ track as it feels out of place and forced. Similarly, some of the twists in the penultimate episode feel a bit ‘Over The Top’.

Coming to performances, Rajeev is the heart and soul of Marzi and does full justice to what is arguably the most challenging/ complicated role of his career. The Aamir actor lets his eyes do the talking and proves that he is a competent performer.

Aahana puts her best foot forward and brings out the trauma faced by her character. She, however, fails to deliver the goods in a few sequences towards the end. Rajeev Siddhartha is strictly okay and doesn’t really make a mark. Suhas Ahuja is under-utilised and burdened with a generic character. The supporting cast is decent.

The production values are up to the mark and Marzi has a contemporary look and feel. The editing, however, is not as good as expected as the scenes involving the female protagonist’s family drag a bit.

The background score is top-notch and propels the onscreen action to new heights. The other technical departments have been handled adequately

