Master of ghazal, Pankaj Udhas, leaves gems for future generations

The Udhas family hails from Rajkot in Gujarat and Udhas’ brothers Nirmal and Manhar, too are singers.

Born on May 17, 1951 in Jetpur, to a family of zamindars, he completed his graduation from St Xavier's College in Mumbai.

Udhas was trained under the tutelage of Navrang Nagpurkar, a singer from the Gwalior Gharana. His love for ghazals prompted him to learn Urdu.

In the backdrop of the Sino-Indian War, as a child he sung Lata Mangeshkar's song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, on stage and was applauded for the performance.

In the seventies, he started singing for All India Radio, later albums for Doordarshan.

He started his career with a release of a ghazal album titled Aahat in 1980 and subsequently recorded many hits like Mukarar in 1981, Tarrannum in 1982, Mehfil in 1983, Pankaj Udhas Live at Royal Albert Hall in 1984, Nayaab in 1985 and Aafreen in 1986.

After his success as a ghazal singer, he was invited to appear and sing for a film by Naam.

In 1990, he sang the melodious duet Mahiya Teri Kasam with Lata Mangeshkar for Ghayal.

The on-screen rendition of Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise in 1991 hit Saajan, the romantic triangular involving Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene is another gem.

In 1994, Udhas sang the notable song, Na Kajre Ki Dhar, from the film Mohra along with Sadhana Sargam.

The Thodi Thodi Piya Karo, Aahista Kijiye Baatein, Niklo Na Benaqab and Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera are still part of melodious evenings.