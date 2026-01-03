<p class="bodytext">This 61-minute documentary explores the ongoing case surrounding the death of actor Matthew Perry, best known for his role, Chandler Bing, in the sitcom ‘Friends’. While Perry is immediately associated with ‘Friends’, many also remember his struggles with addiction.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He had been open about his battles with alcohol and painkillers. However, what shocked the public the most about his death was not only its suddenness but also the fact that he had relapsed after years of sobriety.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The documentary provides a unique opportunity to revisit Perry’s life, his legacy, and the final chapter of his story through an intimate investigative lens. It examines unsettling evidence suggesting a covert network accused of supplying the ketamine found in his system.</p>.'Goodbye June' movie review: Snowflakes, siblings in Winslet’s weepie.<p class="bodytext">As prosecutors charge five individuals — including two doctors and a woman referred to as Hollywood’s ‘Ketamine Queen’ — the documentary follows a gripping investigation leading to a high-stakes courtroom battle. This raises urgent questions about power, access, and accountability within the Hollywood industry.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The film also covers chapters from Perry’s book ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’, in which he discusses how he fell into addiction. Additionally, it narrates Perry’s life through the perspectives of his old friends and co-stars, along with journalists, detectives, and attorneys involved in the case. One significant aspect that remains missing is the absence of the remaining five actors from the sitcom — their inclusion would have added a heartfelt touch, considering their shared experiences.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As the documentary emphasises, this is not just a film about an actor who died from an overdose; it’s a story about a man who sought a happy life but struggled with addiction, which ultimately led to his untimely death.</p>