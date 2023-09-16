Meghana, Prajwal impress in this thriller

The plot revolves around Arika (Meghana), a victim of schizophrenia. Arika finds hope in Sanjay, her schoolmate, and eventually marries him. He walks out of the house following an argument and subsequently goes missing. His decomposed body is recovered three days later. She lodges a police complaint. To her surprise, the police start considering her as a prime suspect, despite her pleading to be innocent and being happily married.