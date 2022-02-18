'Mithya' series review: Huma Qureshi headlines mediocre thriller

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika and Rajit Kapur

Banner: Applause Entertainment

Rating: 2/5

Platform: ZEE5

Actor Huma Qureshi's latest web series Mithya had the potential to be a dark, twisted thriller with shocking twists and turns but it ends up being nothing more than a synonym for mediocrity. The show revolves around Juhi, a Hindi professor who tries to stay out of her famous father's shadow while trying to build her own identity. Her far-from-perfect married life adds to her worries. Juhi's already fragile world is turned upside down because of her tense equation with Rhea, a 'millennial' who claims to look up to her. As the story unfolds, one realises that the plot is thicker (and murkier) than expected.

Good concept, weak execution

The basic premise is intriguing and has pretty much everything--right from grey characters to reel intimacy-- that one expects from an OTT production meant for a mature audience. It, however, does not make the desired impact due to the underwhelming execution. To give credit where it is due, Mithya opens with a compelling sequence that introduces the viewer to the intense dynamics between Juhi and Avantika, setting the stage for what is to follow. This, however, counts for little as the series soon drowns in its shortcomings.

Not crackling enough

A show revolving around lies and deceit can pack a punch only if the chemistry between the main characters feels real. Take Marzi, a show about the relationship between a seemingly simple doctor and a woman with a past, for instance. The series made for a riveting and somewhat uncomfortable watch as the writers explored the characters and their backstories in detail. One initially felt bad for Rajeev Khandelwal's Anurag which made the twist towards the finale all the more gut-wrenching.

This is exactly where Mithya falters. The writing feels a bit too rushed in the pilot, which makes it hard for the viewer to fully invest in the characters. Huma and Avantika's chemistry, which is the show's fulcrum, is not as riveting as it could have been as the newcomer is unable to do justice to her complex part. The actor, who is Maine Pyar Kiya star Bhagyashree's daughter, fails to internalise Rhea's complexities, which dilutes the overall experience. As a result, her reel confrontations with Huma work only parts.

There are a few major twists but they don't register as they are predictable with a 'P'. This robs the show of shock value while stunting a subplot that could have added emotional depth to the narrative.

Some bright spots

That said, Mithya does have a couple of redeeming aspects. Given the theme, it could so easily have morphed into something sleazy but that doesn't happen. The makers handle the lovemaking/bold scenes as aesthetically as possible. Moreover, some of the scenes involving Juhi and her father, played by Rajit Kapur, add a touch of softness to the narrative.

Huma shines

Huma tries to salvage Mithya with her measured performance. She emotes with her eyes to convey the character's vulnerabilities. Her natural dialogue delivery ads depth to her scenes. She also needs to be lauded for mixing it up as Juhi is as different from her character in Maharani as chalk from cheese. Avantika too deserved to be praised for beginning her career with a grey character even though the results are not as good as expected.

Rajit and Samir Soni are underutilised in poorly-written roles. Parambrata Chatterjee, best known to the Hindi audience for his work in Kahaani, suits his role reasonably well. A compelling background is the hallmark of a thriller. Mithya, however, does not have one. The editing is good as the show does not drag despite the underwhelming screenplay. The other technical aspects have been handled with competence.