Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, Sarah Jane Dias to star in Kan Khajura

Mumbai: Streaming platform Sony LIV on Wednesday announced its new series Kan Khajura, starring Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, and Sarah Jane Dias.

According to the makers, the upcoming show is the Hindi adaptation of the globally acclaimed Israeli crime thriller drama Magpie.

Kan Khajura is directed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai.

Raina, best known for the popular TV show Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and web series Mumbai Diaries, said being part of a thriller is always exciting yet demanding for any actor.

"My character has various shades associated with it and that has been a great responsibility to portray. To get into the skin of the character, we tried on various looks that brought out a well-etched character. Magpie, a global sensation, was always a story waiting to cross borders and be adapted for the Indian audience."