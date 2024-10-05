Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

'Murphy' is like the fragrance of old memories: B S Pradeep Varma

With Prabhu Mundkur in the lead role, ‘Murphy’, a musical drama set in Goa, will release in theatres on October 18.
Pranati A S
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 02:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 02:42 IST
Entertainment News

Follow us on :

Follow Us