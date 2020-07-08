Nagarjuna is humble and well-informed: ‘Wild Dog’ actress Saiyami Kher

There’s no denying the fact that Nagarjuna is one of the most popular and respected names in Telugu cinema. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work and humble nature. ‘King’ will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Wild Dog, which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The film marks his first collaboration with actress Saiyami Kher and this is one of its big highlights.

Speaking exclusively to DH, the Rey star says that Nagarjuna is a terrific co-star as he is humble and open to suggestions. She adds that the veteran is quite up to date (with the latest developments) and shares a good rapport with everyone.

“Nagarjuna sir is quite humble and grounded. He is aware of whatever is happens and comes across as well-informed. Despite being a veteran, he listens to others (even newcomers) and takes their inputs seriously,” says Saiyami.

Wild Dog, directed by Solomon, is a thriller and features Nagarjuna in the role of a NIA officer. It is reportedly inspired by real-life events and might feature quite a few hard-hitting action sequences. Saiyami will be playing a RAW officer/agent in the flick and has learnt Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) for her role. Nearly 80 per cent of the film has been wrapped up and the remaining portions will be filmed once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Coming back to Nagarjuna, he was last seen in Manmadhudu 2, which failed to set the box office on fire. The film featured him in the role of a Casanova and ruffled a few feathers with its bold content. It was directed by Rahul Ravindran and starred Rakul Preet as the leading lady.

The Criminal star will soon be returning to Bollywood with Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt in the lead. On the other hand, Saiyami is awaiting the release of the Amazon Prime original Breathe: Into The Shadows (also known as Breathe 2), starring Abhkishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh.