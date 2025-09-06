Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Nanu Matthu Gunda 2 review: A moving rebirth drama

Raghu Haasan’s grip on direction and screenplay in the first half is visible
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 20:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Nanu Matthu Gunda 2
3/5
Director:Raghu Haasan
Cast:Rakesh Adiga, Rachana Inder, Simba Simba (dog), Simba junior, Govinde Gowda, Avinash
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 20:39 IST
EntertainmentMovie Review

Follow us on :

Follow Us