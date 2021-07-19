'Narappa': 5 reasons to watch the Venkatesh-starrer

Actor Venkatesh's latest movie Narappa, a remake of Dhanush's critically-acclaimed action drama Asuran, is set to release digitally on Tuesday (July 20) much to the delight of fans. The film has created a fair deal of buzz on social media with its gripping trailer, which suggests it may prove to be a gamechanger for 'Venky Mama'. Here is a look at five reasons to watch the Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli Thanu-backed biggie.

Great expectations



The Vetrimaaran-directed Asuran emerged as a critical and commercial success with most critics praising Dhanush's intense performance. 'D' won his second National Award for his work in the film, adding another feather to his cap. The trailer of Narappa suggests that the film has the potential to be just as hard-hitting as the original version. Moreover, the perception is that Venkatesh is a pretty good choice as he is no stranger to remakes. He previously garnered attention with his work in Guru, a retelling of the Hindi-Tamil bilingual Saala Khadoos/Irudhi Suttru. He also essayed a key role in Gopala Gopala, an adaptation of the Bollywood movie OMG.



A bankable combination

Srikanth Addala and Venkatesh had previously teamed up for the 2013 release Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, which proved to be a treat for the family audience. Narappa too celebrates the importance of family values. Its story, however, is dark and layered, which wasn't the case with SVSC. It remains to be seen whether the filmmaker is able to do justice to the film, which many feel marks a new beginning for him.

Relatable plot

There is a perception that Narappa caters only to a Telugu audience as it is set in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district. The reality, however, is quite different as the story explores a universal issue-- the clash between 'haves' and 'have nots'. The family aspects too might make Narappa a lot more relatable if they are fleshed out properly.

Venky's form

Venkatesh received a shot in the arm when the 2019 release F 2 emerged as a big hit despite facing competition from Vinaya Vidheya Rama and NTR Kathanayakudu. He continued his good run with the Bobby-directed Venky Mama, which emerged as a success despite mixed reviews. It will be interesting to see whether Narappa helps him continue his tryst with strong roles.

Priyamani and more



Manju Warrier received praise for her work in Asuran, which marked her Tamil debut. National Award winner Priyamani reprises Lady Superstar's role in the Telugu remake. 'Suchi' recently proved with Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 that she can hold her own against seasoned performers, which makes her a good choice for Narappa. The trailer suggests that her role will be just as intense as the one seen in Asuran, indicating fans are in for a treat. Narappa has a strong supporting cast that includes Karthik Rathnam, Rajiv Kanakala and Nassar.