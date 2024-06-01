Nazanin Boniadi confirms she is not returning for 'Rings of Power' season two

"I made the choice not to return for season two of Rings of Power. This was unrelated to my subsequent decision to prioritize my advocacy. Throughout my career, the values I have held most dear are honesty, empathy and integrity," Boniadi said.

"My character Bronwyn was committed to these same ideals in striving for a fairer world, which is why I connected so deeply with her," she added.

The actor concluded her post, saying that she looks forward to sharing her latest projects with her fans soon.

The Rings of Power had launched on Prime Video with its first season in September 2022. The show, showrun and executive produced by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, will return for the second season on August 29.