Neeru Bajwa, Tania bring fire in 'Phaphey Kuttniyan': A tale of women, wits and con games

<p>Ever since the trailer was launched, Neerju Bajwa's upcoming movie, <em>Phaphey Kuttniyan</em>, has been garnering immense appreciation for its quirky and eccentric storyline. </p><p>The female-led con story continues to stir excitement among fans. With the trailer already sparking curiosity, audiences are eager to witness this distinctive narrative.</p><p>The film’s lead actors, Neeru Bajwa and Tania, along with screenwriter Jagdeep Sidhu, were in the national capital to promote the film. In their media interviews, the trio delved deep, talking about the movie and its making. They also spoke about how Punjabi cinema is evolving and breaking boundaries.</p><p>Talking about reunion with Jagdeep, Neeru said, “Jagdeep is someone I deeply respect. So when I heard about this project, I immediately said yes. He’s a genius, and having worked with him before, I knew his calibre and the film has depth and vision which excited me the most. As soon as I heard the script, I knew this film was different, not the usual formulaic story, and that’s what made it all the more exciting for me."</p><p>"Collaborating with someone you've barely met can be uncertain. I am grateful that my chemistry with Tania was instant, and as we worked together, that initial spark evolved into a truly strong bond,” said Neeru on working with Tania.</p><p>"Staying relevant takes effort—it’s not easy. You have to keep working and evolving. I hang out with younger people and keep myself in tune with current trends and conversations. Thankfully, my daughter is a huge help with all of that,” said Neeru while talking about sustaining her career over the years.</p>.<p>Writer Jagdeep Sidhu, known for his female-led stories, said that <em>Phaphey Kuttniyan</em> originated from true incidents. “The story is inspired by two quirky, real-life police cases that caught my attention. It took nearly four months to shape the narrative. Though the plot is built around women turning con artists, the film also carries strong emotional layers."</p><p>"This is my first venture into a fully commercial genre, and I’m genuinely thrilled. The response so far has been overwhelming, and I sincerely hope the film delivers on its promise of both entertainment and heart,” added Jagdeep.</p><p>“It’s an incredible feeling to have <em>Goday Goday Cha</em> named 'Best Punjabi Film' at the 71st National Film Awards. I feel deeply honoured and grateful. This is the second National Award win for a film that I am associated with. Earlier, my film <em>Harjeeta</em> had won two National Awards in 2019 - ‘Best Child Artist’ and ‘Best Punjabi Feature Film,’ concluded National Award winner Jagdeep Sadhu.</p>.<p>Sharing her experience with Neeru Bajwa, Tania said, “Working with Neeru has been a blessing. She’s been a constant source of strength and emotional support, especially during challenging moments. I’ve learned so much from her, not just as an actor but as a person, and I truly aspire to follow in her footsteps.”</p><p>“Jagdeep is someone who can’t be summed up in just a few words. Our bond is special—we can argue over anything and still be completely in sync during crucial moments. He’s the one person I can openly disagree with, knowing there’s mutual respect. What I truly value is the creative space he gives me, where nothing is off-limits and everything can be questioned or discussed without hesitation,” said Tania, talking about her equation with Jagdeep.</p><p><strong>Watch the trailer</strong></p>.<p>Directed by Prem Singh Sidhu, the film stars Neeru Bajwa, Tania, Amrit Amby, and Prabh Bains in key roles. Presented by Brotherhood Productions and Neeru Bajwa Entertainment, the movie is produced by Harsimran Singh, Amit and Navi Garg, and Santosh Subhash Thite. It is set to release in theatres on August 22.</p>