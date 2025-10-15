Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Deepavali gift: Karnataka hikes dearness allowance for government employees from 12.25 to 14.25%

The DA hike will be applicable from July 1, 2025.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 16:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 16:20 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaM B PatilDearness Allowance

Follow us on :

Follow Us