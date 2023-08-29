Home
Netflix sets December 7 premiere for ‘The Archies’

Last Updated 29 August 2023, 06:36 IST

The Archies, director Zoya Akhtar's live-action musical movie based on the popular American comics of the same name, will debut on Netflix on December 7.

The Archies marks the acting debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan; Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor; and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

According to the makers, the 1960s-set film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. It will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The actors announced the release date along with Akhtar with a live billboard on Mumbai's Western Express Highway. The billboard features a countdown timer which tracks the number of days left for the film's launch on Netflix.

Akhtar also serves as a writer on the project, along with filmmaker Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre, best known for penning titles such as Kapoor & Sons, and Gehraiyaan.

The Archies is produced by Netflix India, Akhtar and Kagti's Tiger Baby, Archie Comics and Graphic India.

(Published 29 August 2023, 06:36 IST)
