Nobody can force filmmaker to make movies of particular genre: Manoj Bajpayee

On the growing popularity of the OTT platform, Manoj, whose The Family Man on the web was a runaway hit, said, "OTT has certainly democratised the system and helped the entire (film) industry."

He said, "The OTT platform has helped many actors. So many stars came up during the pandemic when people were glued to their mobile phones."

On OTT content regulation, he said, "Censorship in digital media should be introduced only when it is required. I think people are intelligent and sensible."

Paying tributes to Satyajit Ray, he said, "I am curious to know the experiences of actors who worked with Ray. When I worked with Sharmilaji (Sharmila Tagore) in a film, I used to often asked her to share her experience about working with Ray."

Expressing reservations on calling the Hindi film industry as Bollywood, he said, "It is a bad copy of Hollywood."

He said the working styles and values between Hollywood and our film industry don't match.