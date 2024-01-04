Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km to reach wedding venue, video goes viral

The baraat is one of the major highlights of a wedding, with friends and family members dancing to the beat of dhols amid the groom’s arrival.
While the tradition says the groom should arrive on a horse or in a decorated car, but Aamir Khan’s would-be-son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, added a little more swag and spiced up his grand entry for his registered marriage with Ira Khan.
Donning a black sleeveless t-shirt with white shorts and a pair of sneakers, Nupur came jogging to the venue which turned many heads.
Nupur covered a total distance of 8 km, jogging with his friends. He started from Santa Cruz and reached Bandra with his friends. This bizarre yet healthy rendition of the 'baraat' received mixed reactions from the netizens.
On reaching the venue, Nupur was seen dancing his heart out to dhol beats with his friends and family. Visuals of Nupur jogging to the venue and enjoying the festivities are going viral on social media.
After the registry marriage, Nupur was seen in a blue sherwani while Ira looked cute in a lehenga for the reception ceremony.
Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan pose for photographers as they arrive at their reception ceremony in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
A grand wedding is planned in Udaipur on January 8 and will be followed by a grand reception on January 13 in Mumbai. The wedding reception is expected to be attended by the who's who of showbiz.
For the unversed, Nupur Shikhare is a fitness coach and is known for helping Bollywood celebrities get into shape. Nupur fell in love with Ira during the Covid-19 lockdown, when he was assisting her father Aamir.