Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km to reach wedding venue, video goes viral

The baraat is one of the major highlights of a wedding, with friends and family members dancing to the beat of dhols amid the groom’s arrival.

While the tradition says the groom should arrive on a horse or in a decorated car, but Aamir Khan’s would-be-son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, added a little more swag and spiced up his grand entry for his registered marriage with Ira Khan.

Donning a black sleeveless t-shirt with white shorts and a pair of sneakers, Nupur came jogging to the venue which turned many heads.